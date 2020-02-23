Russian Navy Monitoring USS Ross Destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Russian Navy is closely watching the USS Ross, a guided-missile destroyer, as it heads north after entering the Black Sea, the National Defense Management Center said Sunday.

"The Black Sea Fleet has deployed its capabilities to monitor the movement of the US Navy's Ross destroyer, which entered the Black Sea at 6:30 p.

m. [15:30 GMT]," the military said in a statement.

This is the first time this year that the Arleigh Burke-class warship comes to the Black Sea for what the Pentagon bills as operations to enhance regional maritime stability together with NATO allies and regional partners.