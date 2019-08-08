Russian Navy Monitors Actions of USS Porter Destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the actions of the USS Porter destroyer in the Black Sea, the Russian National Defense Control Center said in a statement on Thursday.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, armed with cruise missiles and missile interceptors, entered the southern part of the Black Sea on August 8.

According to the statement, the direct monitoring is carried out by the Smetlivy guided missile destroyer.