UrduPoint.com

Russian Navy Received 49 New Ships In Past 4 Years - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:49 PM

Russian Navy Received 49 New Ships in Past 4 Years - Putin

The Russian navy received 49 new ships and combat boats, 10 aircraft, and nine coastal complexes over the past four years, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Russian navy received 49 new ships and combat boats, 10 aircraft, and nine coastal complexes over the past four years, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Another extremely important task is to equip the Russian navy with modern equipment and weapons.

Over the past 4 years, the Navy has included 49 new ships and combat boats, 9 coastal missile systems, and 10 aircraft," Putin told representatives of the defense ministry and the defense industry.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

5 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

14 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

35 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

35 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan seeks report about issuance of heal ..

CM Balochistan seeks report about issuance of health cards

23 seconds ago
 Yakut Scientists Learn to Diagnose COVID-Related L ..

Yakut Scientists Learn to Diagnose COVID-Related Lung Damage in Under 1 Minute

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.