Russian Navy Received 49 New Ships in Past 4 Years - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Russian navy received 49 new ships and combat boats, 10 aircraft, and nine coastal complexes over the past four years, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Another extremely important task is to equip the Russian navy with modern equipment and weapons.

Over the past 4 years, the Navy has included 49 new ships and combat boats, 9 coastal missile systems, and 10 aircraft," Putin told representatives of the defense ministry and the defense industry.