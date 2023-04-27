UrduPoint.com

Russian Navy Ships Attack Reserves Of Ukrainian Troops Using Long-Range Arms - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian navy ships have delivered a strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons on the point of dislocation of Ukrainian troops' reserves, which prevented the advancing of Kiev's marine units into the combat areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"(On Wednesday night), a precision strike was carried out with the use of sea-based long-range high-precision weapons at the points of the deployment of enemy reserves. The target has been reached. All assigned objects are hit. The advance of units of the marine corps of the Ukrainian armed forces to the areas of hostilities is prevented," the ministry said in a statement.

