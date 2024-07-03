Open Menu

Russian Navy Ships Dock In Venezuela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Russian navy ships dock in Venezuela

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Two Russian naval ships docked Tuesday in Venezuela for a stopover of a few days, Moscow's defence ministry said, highlighting the close ties between the two countries.

Russia said the main aim of the ship's visit to the region was to "show the flag and ensure a naval presence in operationally important areas" of the Atlantic Ocean.

It said that the frigate Admiral Gorshkov -- one of Russia's most advanced warships capable of carrying hypersonic missiles -- and oil tanker Academic Pashin, both from its Northern Fleet, docked in La Guaira.

The ships visited Cuba last month along with a Russian nuclear-powered submarine, having completed "an exercise in the use of high-precision missile weapons," according to the Russian defence ministry.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a strong supporter of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whom he has described as "our older brother".

The visit came as Maduro is seeking re-election in a July 28 vote.

Russia is a key ally of Maduro's leftist government, which has presided over the economic collapse of the oil-rich nation and is itself under crippling Western sanctions aimed at forcing Maduro from power.

"The business call will last a few days, after which the Northern fleet sailors will continue carrying out their assigned tasks in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean," the Russian ministry said.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said it knew of the possible visit and that it was not a threat.

"We are aware Russian combat vessels would possibly conduct a port call in Venezuela, which is part of their routine naval activities. This latest port visit, because of its scale and character, is assessed to pose no threat to the United States," SOUTHCOM said.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Vote Oil Visit Guaira Vladimir Putin United States Cuba Venezuela July From Government

Recent Stories

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

2 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

2 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

2 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

2 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

2 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

2 hours ago
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

2 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

3 hours ago
 Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France ..

Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead

3 hours ago
 Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-u ..

Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups

3 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results

Football: Euro 2024 results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World