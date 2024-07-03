Russian Navy Ships Dock In Venezuela
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Two Russian naval ships docked Tuesday in Venezuela for a stopover of a few days, Moscow's defence ministry said, highlighting the close ties between the two countries.
Russia said the main aim of the ship's visit to the region was to "show the flag and ensure a naval presence in operationally important areas" of the Atlantic Ocean.
It said that the frigate Admiral Gorshkov -- one of Russia's most advanced warships capable of carrying hypersonic missiles -- and oil tanker Academic Pashin, both from its Northern Fleet, docked in La Guaira.
The ships visited Cuba last month along with a Russian nuclear-powered submarine, having completed "an exercise in the use of high-precision missile weapons," according to the Russian defence ministry.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a strong supporter of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whom he has described as "our older brother".
The visit came as Maduro is seeking re-election in a July 28 vote.
Russia is a key ally of Maduro's leftist government, which has presided over the economic collapse of the oil-rich nation and is itself under crippling Western sanctions aimed at forcing Maduro from power.
"The business call will last a few days, after which the Northern fleet sailors will continue carrying out their assigned tasks in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean," the Russian ministry said.
US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said it knew of the possible visit and that it was not a threat.
"We are aware Russian combat vessels would possibly conduct a port call in Venezuela, which is part of their routine naval activities. This latest port visit, because of its scale and character, is assessed to pose no threat to the United States," SOUTHCOM said.
