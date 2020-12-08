UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy Ships With Nuclear Power Installations Can Be Based At Logistics Hub In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russian Navy Ships With Nuclear Power Installations Can Be Based at Logistics Hub in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian vessels with a nuclear power installation will be able to station at the logistics support center of the Russian Navy under construction in Sudan, according to a December 1 agreement between the two countries published on the Russian legal information portal on Tuesday.

"No more than four ships of the Russian Navy, including warships with a nuclear power installation, are allowed to be in the logistics hub simultaneously, subject to compliance with nuclear and environmental safety standards," the agreement said.

In addition, Russia needs to notify Sudan 12 hours before the entry of its ships into the African country's territorial waters and three hours before they depart from the logistics hub.

