Russian Navy Starts Large-Scale Drills In Black Sea Soon After Completion Of NATO Exercise

Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russian Navy Starts Large-Scale Drills in Black Sea Soon After Completion of NATO Exercise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet announced on Wednesday it was starting military drills involving over 20 vessels.

On Monday, large-scale NATO exercise Sea Breeze-2020 concluded in the north-west of the Black Sea. Over 20 ships, as well as numerous aircraft and helicopters, and around 2,000 servicemen from Ukraine, the United States, Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain and Turkey took part in the drills.

"In conformity with the training plan, the Black Sea Fleet's ships have been put out to sea," the Black Sea Fleet said in a statement.

Over 20 ships will engage in the drills, including Admiral Essen frigate, Pytlivy guard ship, Dmitry Rogachev patrol ship, Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia small-size missile ships, and Caesar Kunikov and Saratov large landing ships.

During the drills, naval combat, anti-aircraft and countersabotage defense, and sea and coastal targets destruction will be practiced. The crews will also practice protection of vessels in unsafe roadstead, extinguishing of fire, and hole fixing.

Aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet's marine aviation and anti-aircraft defense units will also take part in the military exercise.

