UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy Starts Own Drills In Black Sea Amid NATO Sea Breeze Exercises

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:10 AM

Russian Navy Starts Own Drills in Black Sea Amid NATO Sea Breeze Exercises

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Russian navy has started scheduled exercises in the Black Sea, where NATO's Sea Breeze naval drills are currently taking place, the press service of the Southern Military District said.

The Sea Breeze exercise, which started on July 1, is conducted by NATO and some of its allies, including Ukraine and Georgia, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

It will end on July 12th.

"A Russian naval task force has begun a series of planned combat training exercises in the Black Sea," the press service said in a statement.

The drills involve about ten warships, including two large landing ships, two guided-missile corvettes and several missile boats.

According to the statement, the warships will conduct live missile and artillery firing drills at the final stage of the exercises.

Related Topics

Firing NATO Ukraine Russia Georgia July

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

5 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

7 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

7 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

7 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

7 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.