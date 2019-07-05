Russian Navy Starts Own Drills in Black Sea Amid NATO Sea Breeze Exercises

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Russian navy has started scheduled exercises in the Black Sea, where NATO's Sea Breeze naval drills are currently taking place, the press service of the Southern Military District said.

The Sea Breeze exercise, which started on July 1, is conducted by NATO and some of its allies, including Ukraine and Georgia, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

It will end on July 12th.

"A Russian naval task force has begun a series of planned combat training exercises in the Black Sea," the press service said in a statement.

The drills involve about ten warships, including two large landing ships, two guided-missile corvettes and several missile boats.

According to the statement, the warships will conduct live missile and artillery firing drills at the final stage of the exercises.