Russian Navy To Accept 20 Warships In 2022 - First Deputy Prime Minister Borisov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Russian Navy will accept 20 ships this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said.

"Modern Russia cannot exist without a strong fleet. This year, it is planned to receive another 20 warships and five boats, as well as 21 support vessels," he said, speaking at a meeting of the Naval board, which was held at the Admiralty.

Borisov also noted that 10 ships and six support vessels had been laid down as part of the state defense order in 2021. The Navy has accepted six warships and nine combat boats, 13 support vessels last year.

