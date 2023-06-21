UrduPoint.com

Russian Navy To Be Reinforced By 44 Ships In 2023 - Navy Commander-in-Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Russian Navy to Be Reinforced by 44 Ships in 2023 - Navy Commander-in-Chief

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Russian navy will take delivery of 44 warships and support vessels in 2023, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, said on Wednesday.

"This year we are set to receive about 44 warships and support vessels," Yevmenov said at the International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt.

The International Maritime Defense Show is taking place in Kronstadt, a port city to the west of St. Petersburg, from June 21-25.

