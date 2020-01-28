Russian Navy to Conduct Large-Scale Research in Antarctica in 2020 - Expedition Head

The Russian navy will conduct a round-the-world oceanographic expedition this year dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica, during which it will carry out extensive research on Earth's southernmost continent, Oleg Osipov, the expedition head, told Sputnik

"During the six-month round-the-world oceanographic expedition of the Russian Navy, which is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica ... we plan to conduct large-scale hydrographic and hydrological research in Antarctica," Osipov said.

He added that the team will study the hydrological system of Antarctica's waters, including salinity, temperature, and the speed of sound propagation in water.

"I am sure that the expedition will result in some scientific discoveries in Antarctica since this area is practically unexplored. We will surely find many specific forms of bottom topography that are not indicated on any map," Osipov noted.

Osipov said that the last time a similar expedition took place was in 1982 when researches obtained new data on the continent's topography, temperature and salinity of the seawater and streams.