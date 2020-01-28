UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy To Conduct Large-Scale Research In Antarctica In 2020 - Expedition Head

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:58 PM

Russian Navy to Conduct Large-Scale Research in Antarctica in 2020 - Expedition Head

The Russian navy will conduct a round-the-world oceanographic expedition this year dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica, during which it will carry out extensive research on Earth's southernmost continent, Oleg Osipov, the expedition head, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Russian navy will conduct a round-the-world oceanographic expedition this year dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica, during which it will carry out extensive research on Earth's southernmost continent, Oleg Osipov, the expedition head, told Sputnik.

"During the six-month round-the-world oceanographic expedition of the Russian Navy, which is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica ... we plan to conduct large-scale hydrographic and hydrological research in Antarctica," Osipov said.

He added that the team will study the hydrological system of Antarctica's waters, including salinity, temperature, and the speed of sound propagation in water.

"I am sure that the expedition will result in some scientific discoveries in Antarctica since this area is practically unexplored. We will surely find many specific forms of bottom topography that are not indicated on any map," Osipov noted.

Osipov said that the last time a similar expedition took place was in 1982 when researches obtained new data on the continent's topography, temperature and salinity of the seawater and streams.

Related Topics

Water Russia

Recent Stories

Canadian lawmaker of Pak-origin calls on IPC Feder ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh IGP Imam says he will not quit easily

18 minutes ago

Afghan President's tweet, interference in internal ..

5 minutes ago

Head of Russian Delegation to PACE Fails to Be Ele ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council inaugurate S ..

21 minutes ago

Biggest UAE bank posts modest rise in 2019 profit

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.