Russian Navy to Continue Long-Haul Reconnaissance Flights Over Arctic, Atlantic in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The Russian navy said on Sunday that it would continue flying maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft over the Arctic and the North Atlantic in 2022.

"Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft of the Northern Fleet's aviation and air defense forces will continue their long-haul flights in operationally important parts of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans," a statement read.

The Northern Fleet's press office said that Tupolev Tu-142 long-range jets flew routine patrol missions over international waters last year for an average 10 hours per mission or 7,000 kilometers (4,345 miles).