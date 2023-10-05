Open Menu

Russian Navy To Establish Base In Breakaway Georgian Region: Separatist Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Russian navy to establish base in breakaway Georgian region: separatist leader

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Russian navy will establish a base on the coast of Georgia's separatist region of Abkhazia, its leader told Russian media Thursday, as Ukraine steps up attacks on Moscow's fleet in the Black Sea.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have escalated attacks on the key waterway since Russia in July exited a deal guaranteeing safe passage for cargo ships to and from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

"We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent point of deployment for the Russian navy in the Ochamchire district," the leader of separatist Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, told the Russian tabloid Izvestia.

Bzhania, who was scheduled to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, said the purpose of the deal was to "increase the defence capability both of Russia and Abkhazia," according to the interview published Thursday.

"And this kind of cooperation will continue, because this safeguards the fundamental interests of both Abkhazia and Russia. And security is above all," he added.

Russia has permanent military bases stationed in Abkhazia and another Moscow-backed separatist region, South Ossetia, both of which it recognised as independent states in the wake of its war with the Caucasus country in 2008.

Ukraine last month struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet on the annexed Crimean peninsula, marking a major blow for Moscow.

