UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy To Get 40 Warships, Vessels Of Various Classes This Year - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:20 AM

Russian Navy to Get 40 Warships, Vessels of Various Classes This Year - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Russian Navy will receive about 40 warships and vessels of different classes in 2021, Vladimir Pospelov, member of the Military-Industrial Commission under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.

In December of last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian Navy was going to get 32 vessels in 2021, including four submarines, six surface vessels, as well as 22 motor boats and service vessels.

"Overall, in 2021, the Navy should receive about 40 warships and support vessels of various classes," Pospelov told Sputnik, specifying that the list includes Knyaz Oleg - the first serial Borei-A class nuclear submarine.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin December Government

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

8 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

9 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

10 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

11 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.