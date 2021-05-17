Russian Navy to Get 40 Warships, Vessels of Various Classes This Year - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Russian Navy will receive about 40 warships and vessels of different classes in 2021, Vladimir Pospelov, member of the Military-Industrial Commission under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.

In December of last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian Navy was going to get 32 vessels in 2021, including four submarines, six surface vessels, as well as 22 motor boats and service vessels.

"Overall, in 2021, the Navy should receive about 40 warships and support vessels of various classes," Pospelov told Sputnik, specifying that the list includes Knyaz Oleg - the first serial Borei-A class nuclear submarine.