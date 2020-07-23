UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy To Get Frigates With Hypersonic Weapons In 2025-2026 - Manufacturer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russian Navy to Get Frigates With Hypersonic Weapons in 2025-2026 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Russia Navy will get two Project 22350 frigates - Admiral Yumashev and Admiral Spiridonov - equipped with hypersonic weapons in 2025-2026, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (UAC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.

The two vessels were laid down in St. Petersburg on July 20. During the official ceremony, Russian Minister for Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said that the frigates would be equipped with hypersonic weapons.

"The construction of these vessels will last for 4.5 years, the navy will get them between 2025 and 2026," Rakhmanov said.

