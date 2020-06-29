Russian Navy to Get Knyaz Oleg Nuclear-Powered Sub in December - Shipbuilding Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Russian Navy will receive the Borei-A class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Oleg, named after Prince Oleg of Novgorod, in December of this year, President of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexey Rahmanov told Sputnik.

"We plan to give the fifth Borei, 'Knyaz Oleg', to the Navy this year, I think it should happen in December," Rahmanov said.

A total of 10 Borei-class submarines are planned to be constructed for the Russian Navy by 2027.

The Russian Navy received Knyaz Vladimir, the first of a series of upgraded Borei-A class strategic ballistic missile submarines, as part of the Navy's Project 955A, earlier in June.

The first Borei-class submarine, Yury Dolgoruky, was handed over to Russia's Northern Fleet in January 2013.