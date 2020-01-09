- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Navy to Get New Yasen-M Project Nuclear-Powered Submarine in Fall 2020 - Producer
Russian Navy To Get New Yasen-M Project Nuclear-Powered Submarine In Fall 2020 - Producer
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:26 PM
The Russian Navy will receive the newest nuclear-powered submarine of the modernized 885M project, known as the Yasen-M series, entitled Kazan, in September or October, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Russian Navy will receive the newest nuclear-powered submarine of the modernized 885M project, known as the Yasen-M series, entitled Kazan, in September or October, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said on Thursday.
"Certainly, this year, in September-October," Alexey Rakhmanov told reporters.
The Russian Navy was supposed to receive the submarine in 2019, but the delivery was postponed to 2020 as tests took longer than expected.