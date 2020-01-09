Russian Navy to Get New Yasen-M Project Nuclear-Powered Submarine in Fall 2020 - Producer

The Russian Navy will receive the newest nuclear-powered submarine of the modernized 885M project, known as the Yasen-M series, entitled Kazan, in September or October, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said on Thursday

"Certainly, this year, in September-October," Alexey Rakhmanov told reporters.

The Russian Navy was supposed to receive the submarine in 2019, but the delivery was postponed to 2020 as tests took longer than expected.