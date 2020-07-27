UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy To Get Record 14 Combat Vessels In 2020 - United Shipbuilding Corporation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:27 PM

Russian Navy to Get Record 14 Combat Vessels in 2020 - United Shipbuilding Corporation

Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will supply the Russian Navy with 14 combat vessels in 2020, USC head Alexey Rakhmanov said on Monday at his working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will supply the Russian Navy with 14 combat vessels in 2020, USC head Alexey Rakhmanov said on Monday at his working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We focus on implementing the state defense order.

As of now, 50 military ships are under construction ... we plan to hand over 14 vessels in 2020, which is a record for us, compared to the Soviet period," Rakhmanov said.

Apart from that, the USC will hand over 22 civilian vessels in 2020, with income from non-defense products expected to amount to 92 billion rubles ($1.28 billion), Rakhmanov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

35 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

57 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur directs effective patrolling during Eid ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur ensures selling of essential e ..

2 minutes ago

US Department of Transportation issues guidance do ..

59 minutes ago

Italian Pharma Boss Says Coronavirus Vaccine May H ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.