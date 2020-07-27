Russian Navy to Get Record 14 Combat Vessels in 2020 - United Shipbuilding Corporation

Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will supply the Russian Navy with 14 combat vessels in 2020, USC head Alexey Rakhmanov said on Monday at his working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

"We focus on implementing the state defense order.

As of now, 50 military ships are under construction ... we plan to hand over 14 vessels in 2020, which is a record for us, compared to the Soviet period," Rakhmanov said.

Apart from that, the USC will hand over 22 civilian vessels in 2020, with income from non-defense products expected to amount to 92 billion rubles ($1.28 billion), Rakhmanov added.