Russian Navy to Get Submarines With Hypersonic Weapons in 2027-2028 - UAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian Navy will receive the new multi-purpose nuclear submarines Voronezh and Vladivostok of the Project 885M Yasen-M, equipped with hypersonic weapons, in 2027 or 2028, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (UAC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Two submarines of this project were floated on Monday at the Sevmash shipyard.

"We plan to construct the vessels within 6.5 years, which means the fleet will receive them at the cusp between 2027 and 2028," UAC chief Rakhmanov said.