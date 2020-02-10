Russian Navy to Receive 1st Borey-A Class Strategic Sub by April - USC

The first Borey-A class strategic nuclear submarine, the Knyaz Vladimir, will be delivered to the Russian navy in about a month-and-a-half, Alexey Rakhmanov, the head of the Russian Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The first Borey-A class strategic nuclear submarine, the Knyaz Vladimir, will be delivered to the Russian navy in about a month-and-a-half, Alexey Rakhmanov, the head of the Russian Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said Monday.

"The finishing and final trials have been completed.

I think, [it will be delivered] in a month-and-a-half," Rakhmanov told reporters answering the relevant question.

The Russian navy currently has three Borey-class submarines in service: the Yury Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh.

Borey-A boats feature double-hull construction, improved stealth capabilities, better maneuverability, and an increased ballistic missile payload, reportedly capable of carrying up to 20 Bulava missiles armed with 10 nuclear multiple independently-targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) warheads each.