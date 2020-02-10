UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy To Receive 1st Borey-A Class Strategic Sub By April - USC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

Russian Navy to Receive 1st Borey-A Class Strategic Sub by April - USC

The first Borey-A class strategic nuclear submarine, the Knyaz Vladimir, will be delivered to the Russian navy in about a month-and-a-half, Alexey Rakhmanov, the head of the Russian Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The first Borey-A class strategic nuclear submarine, the Knyaz Vladimir, will be delivered to the Russian navy in about a month-and-a-half, Alexey Rakhmanov, the head of the Russian Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said Monday.

"The finishing and final trials have been completed.

I think, [it will be delivered] in a month-and-a-half," Rakhmanov told reporters answering the relevant question.

The Russian navy currently has three Borey-class submarines in service: the Yury Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh.

Borey-A boats feature double-hull construction, improved stealth capabilities, better maneuverability, and an increased ballistic missile payload, reportedly capable of carrying up to 20 Bulava missiles armed with 10 nuclear multiple independently-targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) warheads each.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vehicle Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Slams US Ideas on Comprehensive Nucl ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore Plans to Start Testing Vaccine Against C ..

2 minutes ago

Doctor of PIMS challenges his suspension in the Is ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks detailed report from mi ..

5 minutes ago

Obliged to decision of cabinet over IG Sindh matte ..

5 minutes ago

Spanish Authorities Rescue Migrant Boat Off Canary ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.