Russian Navy to Receive 1st Ship With Pantsir-M Anti-Aircraft System on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Russian navy will receive the first ship equipped with the Pantsir-M anti-aircraft artillery system on Saturday, a navy spokesman, Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo, said.

Reports from the Navys last week indicated that the construction of the Odintsovo Karakurt-class missile ship has been completed while naval authorities have already approved the act of delivery.

"Per the order of the commander-in-chief of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the reception ceremony for the new Project 22800 missile ship, Odintsovo, and raising the St.

Andrews's flag on it will take place on November 21 in Baltiysk," Dygalo said in a statement.

Odintsovo will be the first surface ship in the Russian navy that is equipped with Pantsir-M. It is also equipped with high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles as well as cutting-edge control, communications, navigation, radio-electronic warfare and anti-sabotage systems.

The Russian Baltic Fleet is expected to receive six Karakurt-class ships, four of them equipped with Pantsir-M.