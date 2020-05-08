Russian Navy to Receive 22 Combat Ships, 15 Auxiliary Vessels in 2020 - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Russian navy will receive 22 combat ships, including strategic submarines, and 15 auxiliary vessels later this year, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

"The shipbuilding industry has reached the required pace of ship construction, which will enable the transfer of 22 warships (strategic missile submarines, multi-purpose submarines, corvettes, missile ships, coastal minesweepers and combat boats), as well as 15 logistics vessels to the navy in 2020," Krivoruchko said.

The deputy defense minister added that the Russian navy planned to receive more than 60 warships and submarines, and 50 auxiliary vessels in the next three years.

As many as 20 warships, including three submarines, corvettes, missile ships, coastal minesweepers and combat boats will be commissioned in 2021 and another 19 warships will be received in 2022.