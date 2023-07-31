Open Menu

Russian Navy To Receive 3 Karakurt-Class Small Missile Ships In 2023 - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Russian Navy to Receive 3 Karakurt-Class Small Missile Ships in 2023 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Russian Navy plans to receive three Karakurt-class ships in 2023 that are able to conduct high precision missile strikes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The second issue on the agenda regards small missile ships of project 22800 Karakurt.

These ships are able to conduct high precision missile strikes against critical objects on land and enemy ships in sea in the near sea zone. In July, the Black Sea fleet received serial ship Cyclone. Three ships are expected to be commissioned to the navy by the end of this year. Two more will be commissioned in 2024," Shoigu told military officials.

