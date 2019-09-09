UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy To Receive 4 Additional Nuclear Submarines

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry is planning to supply the Russian navy with four additional nuclear-powered strategic and attack submarines, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said Monday.

"Within the framework of the Army-2019 Forum, we signed a contract for an additional supply of two Yasen-M submarines to the navy, and in the near future, as it has been already decided, we will sign a contract for two more Borey-A submarines," Krivoruchko told reporters.

 The Yasen-class (Project 885M) boat is an attack submarine armed with advanced cruise missiles, while the Borey-A (project 955A) is a strategic submarine armed with Bulava sea-launched ballistic missiles.

