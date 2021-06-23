Russian Navy to Receive 7 New, 3 Modernized Warships in 2021 - Shipbuilding Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will hand over seven new and three modernized warships to the Russian Navy in 2021, Vladimir Korolyov, USC vice president for military shipbuilding, said on Wednesday

"This year, we are handing over only ten pieces. Of these, seven new warships will be received by the Navy," Korolev said at a press conference, ahead of the opening of the 10th edition of Russia's International Maritime Defense Show IMDS-2021 in St. Petersburg.

He added that the corporation will transfer three more ships to the fleet after their repair and modernization.

The vice president did not specify what kind of warships it would hand over.

This year's edition of the IMDS began in St. Petersburg earlier on Wednesday and will run until June 27. Delegations from more than 70 countries were invited to attend the event, organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The show is held at the Lenexpo Exhibition Complex, as well as in the nearby Marine Station mooring complex.