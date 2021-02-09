Russian Navy to Receive First Two Mass-Produced Lada-Class Submarines in 2022 - Shipyard

The Russian navy will receive the first two mass-produced fourth-generation diesel-electric submarines of the 677 Lada project (Kronshtadt and Velikiye Luki) in 2022, the general director of the Admiralty Shipyard told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian navy will receive the first two mass-produced fourth-generation diesel-electric submarines of the 677 Lada project (Kronshtadt and Velikiye Luki) in 2022, the general director of the Admiralty Shipyard told Sputnik on Tuesday.

These two vessels have been under construction for over 15 years already.

The lead ship of the Lada class, named St. Petersburg, was transferred to the navy for operational testing back in 2010.

"The second submarine, Kronshtadt, is already afloat. The third submarine, Velikiye Luki, will be launched in 2022. There was a slight delay with Kronshtadt due to problems with contractors. But we plan to transfer both vessels to the fleet in 2022," Alexander Buzakov said.