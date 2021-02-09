UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy To Receive First Two Mass-Produced Lada-Class Submarines In 2022 - Shipyard

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:44 PM

Russian Navy to Receive First Two Mass-Produced Lada-Class Submarines in 2022 - Shipyard

The Russian navy will receive the first two mass-produced fourth-generation diesel-electric submarines of the 677 Lada project (Kronshtadt and Velikiye Luki) in 2022, the general director of the Admiralty Shipyard told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian navy will receive the first two mass-produced fourth-generation diesel-electric submarines of the 677 Lada project (Kronshtadt and Velikiye Luki) in 2022, the general director of the Admiralty Shipyard told Sputnik on Tuesday.

These two vessels have been under construction for over 15 years already.

The lead ship of the Lada class, named St. Petersburg, was transferred to the navy for operational testing back in 2010.

"The second submarine, Kronshtadt, is already afloat. The third submarine, Velikiye Luki, will be launched in 2022. There was a slight delay with Kronshtadt due to problems with contractors. But we plan to transfer both vessels to the fleet in 2022," Alexander Buzakov said.

Related Topics

Russia Velikiye Luki St. Petersburg Lead

Recent Stories

Just hours before moment of truth, ISRO expects Ho ..

15 minutes ago

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

29 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

29 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago

CM KP inaugurates Safe City Project in Mardan

42 seconds ago

5.7-magnitude quake hits 111 km SSW of Kokopo, Pap ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.