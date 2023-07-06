Open Menu

Russian Navy To Receive Naro-Fominsk Small Missile Ship By End Of 2023 - Developer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russian Navy to Receive Naro-Fominsk Small Missile Ship by End of 2023 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Naro-Fominsk small missile ship, built according to project 21631 (Buyan-M-class) and armed with the Kalibr missile system will be transferred to the Russian navy before the end of the year, Renat Mistakhov, the CEO of Russia's Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation, told Sputnik.

"Work is currently being concluded on the completion of the order afloat, mooring tests are being conducted and the order is being prepared for further tests. Handover to the customer is scheduled for the end of 2023," Mistakhov said.

The Naro-Fominsk was set afloat in December 2022 and is the 11th ship of the Buyan-M project.

On July 2, Mistakhov said that Ak Bars would hand over a total of four small missile ships with Kalibr missiles to the Russian navy this year - three Karakurt small missile ships (SMS) and one Buyan-M small missile ship.

The Buyan-M small missile ships of project 21631 are designed to protect and defend the economic zone of the state; in order to do that they are armed with a Kalibr system with high-precision long range cruise missiles which is also designed to hit sea and coastal targets.

Related Topics

Russia July December SMS

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

31 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

54 minutes ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

1 hour ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

1 hour ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World