Russian Navy to Receive Seven More Warships by 2021 End - United Shipbuilding Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Russian navy will receive seven more warships by the end of the year, of which four are new and three will be delivered after undergoing repairs, United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This year, we must hand over 10 ships to the navy.

In May, the fleet received Kazan, the lead nuclear submarine with cruise missiles of the Yasen-M project. In August, it received logistics support vessel Vsevolod Bobrov and minesweeper Georgy Kurbatov ... By the end of the year, our enterprises will complete the construction of four more ships and repairs of three more ships," Rakhmanov said.

Earlier, a source in the shipbuilding industry told Sputnik that the Russian navy will get three nuclear submarines by the end of 2021.