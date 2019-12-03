UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy To Receive Two Helicopter Carriers Similar To France's Mistrals In 2025, 2026

Tue 03rd December 2019

Russian Navy to Receive Two Helicopter Carriers Similar to France's Mistrals in 2025, 2026

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Russian Navy will receive two helicopter carriers, analogous to France's Mistral-class ones, in 2025 and 2026, a source from the country's defense industry told Sputnik.

"The keel laying of two dockships is planned for 2020, at the Zaliv Shipyard, in Kerch, with the subsequent delivery to the [Russian] Navy in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

As of now, it has been decided to limit ourselves to two vessels, in the future the line might be continued," the source said.

In 2011, France's Naval Group defense company (called DCNS at the time) and Russia's Rosoboronexport signed a contract for two Mistral-class helicopter carriers. The first one was to be delivered in 2014, however, following Crimea's reunification with Russia and the conflict in Donbas, the French government used its position as Naval Group's major stakeholder to end the contract without delivering the ships.

