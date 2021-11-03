UrduPoint.com

Russian Navy To Start Receiving Zircon Missiles Next Year - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:35 PM

Russian Navy to Start Receiving Zircon Missiles Next Year - Putin

Tests have confirmed the uniqueness of the Peresvet launchers, the Kinzhal and Avangard complexes, while tests of the Zircon hypersonic missiles are almost completed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the navy will start receiving Zircon missiles next year

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Tests have confirmed the uniqueness of the Peresvet launchers, the Kinzhal and Avangard complexes, while tests of the Zircon hypersonic missiles are almost completed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the navy will start receiving Zircon missiles next year.

"The tests have convincingly confirmed the unique characteristics of the Peresvet laser systems and the Avangard and Kinzhal complexes. I will add that tests of the sea-based Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion," Putin told the Defense Ministry and representatives of the defense industry, adding that the Russian navy will start receiving them "starting from the next year."

