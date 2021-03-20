Russian Navy Tracking Destroyer USS Thomas Hudner That Entered Black Sea - Ministry

The Russian navy is tracking guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner that entered the Black Sea on Saturday, the defense ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The Russian navy is tracking guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner that entered the Black Sea on Saturday, the defense ministry reported.

This is the second US military ship deployed to the region over the past 24 hours. On Friday, US missile cruiser Monterey entered the Black Sea.

"The Black Sea Fleet has begun tracking the actions of guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, which entered the Black Sea on March 20, 2021," the ministry's National Defense Management Center said.

Since the beginning of the year, the United States has increased activity in the Black Sea. In late January, it sent destroyers Donald Cook and Porter to the region.