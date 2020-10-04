UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy Tracking Movements Of UK's Dragon Warship In Black Sea - Ministry Of Defense

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is tracking the movements of the UK warship HMS Dragon, which has entered the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"The forces of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the activities of the UK Navy's Dragon destroyer vessel, which entered the Black Sea on October 4," a statement read. 

