MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is tracking the movements of the UK warship HMS Dragon, which has entered the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"The forces of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the activities of the UK Navy's Dragon destroyer vessel, which entered the Black Sea on October 4," a statement read.