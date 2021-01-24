MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Russian Black Sea Fleet forces are monitoring the movement of the US Navy destroyer USS Donald Cook armed with cruise missiles, which entered the Black Sea on Saturday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC).

"Forces on the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy destroyer USS Donald Cook, which entered the Black Sea on January 23, 2021," the NDCC said.