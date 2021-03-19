UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy Tracking USS Monterey, Which Entered Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Russian Navy Tracking USS Monterey, Which Entered Black Sea - Defense Ministry

The Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the actions of the US Navy cruiser Monterey, which entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the actions of the US Navy cruiser Monterey, which entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Friday.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the cruiser Monterey of the US Navy, which entered the Black Sea on March 19, 2021," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Monterey March

Recent Stories

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Military Cou ..

1 minute ago

March 23 vital day in history of Pakistan says Ex ..

1 minute ago

Expo Vaccination Centre largest in world: PDMA Rel ..

1 minute ago

BBC journalist detained as junta crackdown trigger ..

6 minutes ago

WHO experts renew backing for AstraZeneca Covid ja ..

6 minutes ago

Biden to meet Asian-Americans after Atlanta spa ki ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.