Russian Navy Tracking USS Monterey, Which Entered Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the actions of the US Navy cruiser Monterey, which entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Friday.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the cruiser Monterey of the US Navy, which entered the Black Sea on March 19, 2021," the statement says.