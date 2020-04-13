Russian Navy Tracks US Destroyer Porter After Latte Enters Black Sea - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Russian Black Sea Fleet has taken the Porter destroyer of the US Navy under escort after the latter had entered the Black Sea, the Russian National Center for State Defense Control said on Monday.

"The Black Sea Fleet is escorting the US Navy destroyer USS Porter, which entered the Black Sea on April 13, 2020. The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet are monitoring the actions of the US Navy ship" the message read.