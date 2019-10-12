(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Three vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have taken the Porter destroyer of the US Navy under escort after the latter had entered the Black Sea's southern waters, the Russian National Center for State Defense Control said on Saturday.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces are tracking the guided missile destroyers USS Porter entering the southern Black Sea on October 12," the center said.

According to the center, the escort operation is carried out by the Admiral Essen guard ship and small-size missile ships Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo.