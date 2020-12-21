Russian Navy Will Receive Two Borei-A-Class Strategic Submarines in 2021 - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Russian navy will receive 32 vessels in 2021, including two Borei-A-class strategic submarines, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The defense ministry will have to focus on multiple priority tasks .

.. The fleet will receive two nuclear submarine cruisers of Borei-A class, Knyaz Oleg and Generalissimus Suvorov, equipped with Bulava ballistic missiles ... The navy will receive four submarines, six surface vessels, 22 motor boats and service vessels," Shoigu said.