UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy Will Receive Two Borei-A-Class Strategic Submarines In 2021 - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russian Navy Will Receive Two Borei-A-Class Strategic Submarines in 2021 - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Russian  navy will receive 32 vessels in 2021, including two Borei-A-class strategic submarines, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The defense ministry will have to focus on multiple priority tasks .

.. The fleet will receive two nuclear submarine cruisers of Borei-A class, Knyaz Oleg and Generalissimus Suvorov, equipped with Bulava ballistic missiles ... The navy will receive four submarines, six surface vessels, 22 motor boats and service vessels," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Nuclear

Recent Stories

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

14 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

41 minutes ago

JCPOA Parties Ready to Support Return of US to Ira ..

9 minutes ago

Japan New Year rituals fall victim to virus surge

9 minutes ago

Foundation stone of AIOU Sukkur campus lays

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.