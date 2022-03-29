Russian Negotiator Calls Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul Constructive

The negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey's Istanbul were constructive, Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation's head, said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey's Istanbul were constructive, Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation's head, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish resort city hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted some three hours.

"The negotiations were constructive. We have received proposals from Ukraine for consideration ... These proposals will be considered in the near future, reported to President (Vladimir Putin), and our corresponding response will be given," Medinsky told reporters following the talks.

He added that Russia is making two steps to deescalate the situation.