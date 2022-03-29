UrduPoint.com

Russian Negotiator Calls Talks With Ukraine In Istanbul Constructive

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Russian Negotiator Calls Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul Constructive

The negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey's Istanbul were constructive, Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation's head, said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey's Istanbul were constructive, Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation's head, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish resort city hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted some three hours.

"The negotiations were constructive. We have received proposals from Ukraine for consideration ... These proposals will be considered in the near future, reported to President (Vladimir Putin), and our corresponding response will be given," Medinsky told reporters following the talks.

He added that Russia is making two steps to deescalate the situation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Kiev From

Recent Stories

Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Possible After Peace Agree ..

Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Possible After Peace Agreement Prepared - Russian Negoti ..

4 minutes ago
 KP govt to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in provin ..

KP govt to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in province

4 minutes ago
 TECNO #ShowYourSpark engages TikTokers and hundred ..

TECNO #ShowYourSpark engages TikTokers and hundreds of fans in an interesting da ..

18 minutes ago
 Tarin assures KP Finance Minister of full support

Tarin assures KP Finance Minister of full support

5 minutes ago
 KP govt approves Rs. 2.5b subsidy on flour in Rama ..

KP govt approves Rs. 2.5b subsidy on flour in Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Russia to Decrease Military Activity in Kiev, Cher ..

Russia to Decrease Military Activity in Kiev, Chernihiv Directions - Defense Min ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>