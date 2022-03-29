UrduPoint.com

Russian Negotiator Says Hopefully Sides Will Make Statement After Istanbul Talks

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Consultations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are ongoing, and hopefully sides will make a statement in a few hours, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said on Tuesday.

"We continue consultations with the Ukrainian side today from 9:30 (06:30 GMT). I hope that in a few hours we will make some statement on its results," Medinsky told reporters.

The delegation head also said that Russia has lodged a protest over videos of torture of Russian military, adding that Ukrainians will take measures.

