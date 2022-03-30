UrduPoint.com

Russian Negotiator To Clarify Results Of Talks With Kiev On Wednesday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russian Negotiator to Clarify Results of Talks With Kiev on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at talks with Ukraine, briefed President Vladimir Putin on the outcomes of the recent meeting in Turkey and will further clarify their results to media on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Istanbul hosted on Tuesday another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. Medinsky called the meeting constructive and announced that Moscow will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

"My colleague Medinsky will explain further, today he is going to do it," Peskov told reporters, adding that the delegation head already briefed the president.

