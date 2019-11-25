UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Nepalese Foreign Ministers To Meet On Monday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Nepalese Foreign Ministers to Meet on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Monday.

At the invitation of Russian top diplomat, Gyawali will pay a working visit to Moscow, during which the sides will discuss the bilateral relationship, including the political dialogue, enhancement of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two nations, as well as tourism and the bilateral legal base.

International and regional issues are also on the agenda of the top diplomats' Monday meeting, with special attention to be paid to the deepening of cooperation in international organizations, primarily the United Nations and its specialized agencies.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

11 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.