Russian, Nepalese Foreign Ministers to Meet on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Monday.

At the invitation of Russian top diplomat, Gyawali will pay a working visit to Moscow, during which the sides will discuss the bilateral relationship, including the political dialogue, enhancement of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two nations, as well as tourism and the bilateral legal base.

International and regional issues are also on the agenda of the top diplomats' Monday meeting, with special attention to be paid to the deepening of cooperation in international organizations, primarily the United Nations and its specialized agencies.