Russian News Agency Regnum Suspends Work Amid Corporate Tensions - Chief Editor

Russian news agency Regnum has suspended its work due to a change of leadership in the company that controls and manages the agency, the agency's editor-in-chief, Modest Kolerov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian news agency Regnum has suspended its work due to a change of leadership in the company that controls and manages the agency, the agency's editor-in-chief, Modest Kolerov, said on Wednesday.

"Dear readers! The owner of the management company IA REGNUM, without explaining the reasons and goals, changed the leadership in the company managing the agency. This made it impossible to continue the work of IA REGNUM in the previous format," the editor-in-chief said in a statement on the agency's website.

Kolerov noted that the in July 2022, in connection with the agency's 20th anniversary, Russian President Vladimir Putin had appreciated its work.

"Until the situation is clarified, IA REGNUM suspends broadcasting," the editor-in-chief concluded.