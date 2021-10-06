Russian Newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda Closes Office in Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said on Tuesday it had decided to close its representative office in Minsk, just several days after detention of its journalist Gennady Mozheiko by the Belarusian law enforcement.

"After analyzing the events of the last year and especially the last week, Komsomolskaya Pravda decided to close its representative office in Minsk BelKP-PRESS CJSC. All employees will be paid monetary compensation or offered work at other enterprises of the KP," the statement says.