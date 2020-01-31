Russia's Foundation for National Values Protection has sent an open letter to the prime minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, demanding that the Tripoli-based authorities fulfill their Berlin pledges and release Russian citizens Maxim Shugalei and Samer Hassan Ali Seifan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russia's Foundation for National Values Protection has sent an open letter to the prime minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, demanding that the Tripoli-based authorities fulfill their Berlin pledges and release Russian citizens Maxim Shugalei and Samer Hassan Ali Seifan.

The head of the NGO, Alexander Malkevich, informed of his colleagues' detention in early July. According to Malkevich, the staff, including Shugalei, were only involved in sociological surveys and studies. He said the employees had been detained in May, but information about that had appeared in the media only in July.

At the Berlin conference on Libya earlier in January, Malkevich told Sputnik that a comprehensive document was adopted that said Sarraj was to immediately release all illegally detained individuals.

"Foundation for National Values Protection has published an open letter to Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and prime minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya, demanding the release of the arrested Russian representatives of the Foundation," the foundation said in a statement released by the Washington Post.

Similar letters requesting that pressure be put on Sarraj were sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his special representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame, Malkevich said.

"My open letter to Sarraj was published yesterday by the Washington Post. Now the Western world has learned about what is happening in Libya. Enough time has passed [since the Berlin conference] to start implementing this agreement," Malkevich said.

The NGO has repeatedly stressed that its detained employees were conducting sociological surveys in Libya and were not meddling in the country's internal affairs.