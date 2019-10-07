Russian NGO Says Employees Jailed in Libya in May Had First Lawyer Visit

Russia's Foundation for the Protection of National Values said on Monday that two of its employees who had been kept in custody in Libya since May for the first time had an opportunity to meet their lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia's Foundation for the Protection of National Values said on Monday that two of its employees who had been kept in custody in Libya since May for the first time had an opportunity to meet their lawyer.

In early July, Alexander Malkevich, the foundation's head, said that two of his employees, who were conducting sociological surveys in Libya, were detained in May on charges of meddling in Libya's elections. According to the foundation, the "Russian citizens were kidnapped by militants loyal to the official Tripoli government on May 17 and have since been in jail in Mitiga."

Their meeting with the lawyer took place on October 6 and lasted for some two hours. Through the whole conversation, the administration of prison was in the same room, refusing to leave the lawyer and his clients tete-a-tete.

"Thus, attorney-client privilege is out of the question. Another worrying aspect: [lawyer] Muhammad Ali Ayad was denied access to the materials related to the case over claims of their 'high secrecy.' I.e., the lawyer has to protect the people who have been kept almost five months in prison, without even understanding what they are charged with and what these charges are based on," Malkevich said, as quoted by the foundation.

According to the foundation, both of its employees are in good health, though one of them is held in solitary confinement.

The lawyer assured clients that he would seek justice for them.