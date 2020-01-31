UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian NGO To Initiate New Meeting On Libya If Tripoli Refuses To Release Jailed Russians

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:36 PM

Russian NGO to Initiate New Meeting on Libya if Tripoli Refuses to Release Jailed Russians

Russia's Foundation for the Protection of National Values will initiate a new conference on Libya if the mechanisms of public pressure do not work and Tripoli does not release two Russian nationals illegally jailed in the North African country, head of the organization Alexander Malkevich told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russia's Foundation for the Protection of National Values will initiate a new conference on Libya if the mechanisms of public pressure do not work and Tripoli does not release two Russian nationals illegally jailed in the North African country, head of the organization Alexander Malkevich told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in January, the foundation sent an open letter to Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), demanding that he fulfill the obligations undertaken during the recent Berlin conference on Libya. The conclusions adopted at the conference stipulated that the Libyan authorities release all those arbitrary or illegally detained. Malkevich noted that that requirement entailed two employees of the foundation who were illegally detained while conducting sociological surveys in Libya.

"If the mechanisms of public pressure do not work, we will initiate a new conference on Libya comprising participants who will be able to force Sarraj to do what he has previously pledged to do," Malkevich added.

Malkevich noted that public and scientific circles in Europe support him.

"We will continue to take all necessary steps. On March 18, a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Libya will be held in Geneva. On this day in 2011, this sad resolution that closed the skies over Libya was adopted, and [Libya] fell a victim to international aggression. I am going to present a report at this meeting," Malkevich said.

In July 2019, Malkevich said that the foundation's two employees, including sociologist Maxim Shugaley, were detained in Libya. According to the foundation head, as members of a research group, they were engaged exclusively in conducting sociological surveys and studying the humanitarian, cultural and political situation in the country.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Russia Europe Berlin Tripoli Geneva Libya January March July 2019 All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

25 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

25 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

25 minutes ago

LUMHS sets up "Postgraduate Teaching Room" at Phar ..

4 minutes ago

Younis Hammad presents his book "Memories of Film ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.