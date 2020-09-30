Russian Nikulin Has a Little Over Two Years Left to Serve in US Prison - Attorney at Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, convicted in the United States, has about two years left to serve in prison, his Attorney at Law Valery Nechay told RIA Novosti.

A US court in San Francisco on Tuesday sentenced Nikulin to 88 months in jail over cybercrimes.

"The sentence imposed was 88 months, of which he will serve 85% of that time - meaning he needs to serve 74.8 months of actual custody. After deducting the 48 months he has already served, he has 26.8 additional months to serve. So, a little over 2 years before he is returned home," Nechay said.

"I believe the Defense arguments surrounding mental health issues, childhood trauma, and familial obligations should have warranted a more significant downward variance in the sentence ordered. Notwithstanding that, I am pleased the Judge rejected the government's inordinate sentencing request... and issued a sentence which took into consideration how Mr. Nikulin has been uniquely affected by his incarceration in multiple foreign jails, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," the attorney at law said.

She said the sentence would be appealed.