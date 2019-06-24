UrduPoint.com
Russian, N.Korean Deputy Foreign Ministers Discussed Korean Peninsula Situation - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held consultations with his North Korean counterpart Im Chon Il, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"The sides discussed urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula with an emphasis on the need to tighten coordination on a comprehensive settlement of the subregion's problems," it said.

