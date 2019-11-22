Russian, N.Korean Deputy Foreign Ministers Discussed Situation on Korean Peninsula -Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to work more closely to settle the nuclear issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to work more closely to settle the nuclear issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"Issues related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula were discussed. The parties confirmed their principled intention to boost cooperation in the interests of a politico-diplomatic settlement of the problems in the subregion, including nuclear," the ministry said.